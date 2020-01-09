End of month completion for first 40 temp. relief homes in Abaco

Home repairs to begin at the beginning of February, 5000 homes assessed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The first 40 temporary relief homes slated for Spring City, Abaco, will be completed before the end of the month, according to Disaster Reconstruction Authority Chairman John Michael Clarke.

“The 40 domes; they are still under construction in Abaco,” he told Eyewitness News Online while in Grand Bahama yesterday.

“The idea is those 40 would be finished first. Those are definitely going to be finished before the end of the month. That’s in Spring City.”

The first phase of the family relief center includes the construction of 110 temporary relief homes.

The authority plans to divide between 70 and 85 units in Treasure Cay, Dundas Town, Murphy Town and Marsh Harbour.

“Those would go on persons properties who are either repairing or restoring their house

“That’s what happening with the domes.”

The project will see 250 polycarbonate domes erected at a cost of $6.4 million.

Half of those units will be constructed on a site just outside of Spring City, according to Clarke.

Clarke confirmed the infrastructure for running water and sewage has been completed in Spring City.

The infrastructure material to support the units to be constructed just outside Spring City was on site, but has yet to be completed.

Each dome structure includes plumbing, drainage, a sewer system, and electricity; and will be able to accommodate up to five people.

The center will only be in place for two years until individuals and families move into permanent housing.

Hurricane Dorian, a deadly Category 5 storm, leveled communities in Abaco in early September.

An estimated 30,000 people were affected.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has said “no illegals” will be allowed in the government’s temporary relief center.