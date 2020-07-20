EMT tests positive for COVID-19, 10 contacts in quarantine

“The Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health is carrying out ongoing contact tracing in this regard,” the authority wrote.

“To date, 10 persons connected to the EMT have been placed in quarantine.

“PHA ambulances and the impacted EMS locations have been professionally cleaned and sanitized.”

The authority continued: “EMS services continue as usual and may be contacted by calling 911/919. The public is reminded to utilize the service of EMS for emergencies only, especially during this COVID- 19 pandemic.

“The PHA urges the public to pay attention to all public health announcements, public service announcements and updates regarding health and hospital services during this time.”

As of yesterday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 153.