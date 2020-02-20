Employee charged with stealing over $11,000 from shipping company

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A Mr. Ship It employee was charged with stealing more than $11,000 from her job last year.

Antonia Curry, 36, of Hanna Road, was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes on Thursday.

She was called to answer to six counts of stealing by reason of employment and six counts of falsification of accounts while employed as a customer service representative at the Mackey Street location.

It is alleged that between August 2019 and September 2019, Curry stole funds from the shipping company by omitting sale transactions from records she was required to maintain.

Prosecutors allege that Curry stole some $1,420. 31 on August 17; $2,288.12 between August 22 and August 24; and some 1, 794.76 between August 26 and August 29.

She is further accused of stealing $2,031.64 between August 30 and September 10; some $1,291.52 between September 11 and September 16; and 2, 5559. 29 between September 17 and September 28.

Curry pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

She was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as the magistrate has no jurisdiction to grant bail for the offenses.

Curry returns to court on April 14.

She was represented by attorney Alex Morley.