Emergency orders amended to regulate care providers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Governor-General has issued an amendment to the Emergency Powers COVD-19 regulations, making way for the regulation of care providers.

The amendment inserts a new regulation allowing competent authority to make orders regulating the sector of persons providing medical, therapeutic and other patient care.

The latest order comes as Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that additional essential services would be allowed to open this week.

Minnis announced that hardware, lumber, plumbing, electrical stores, auto part stores, hardware and homes and plant nurseries will now be included as essential services, and open to the public throughout the week.

However, the government’s rational in opening the sectors has been questioned, given its strict shut down policies.

In efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the country and mitigate significant impact on the country’s already weak health system, a state of emergency was declared, the country’s borders have been closed and a nationwide curfew and lockdown has been implemented until April 30.

The Bahamas has confirmed 65 cases of the virus to date, of which seven have been confirmed in Grand Bahama, 56 in New Providence, one confirmed case in Cat Cay, and one confirmed case on the island of Bimini.

Additionally, there have been nine COVID-19 related deaths.

Some 654 people are in quarantine in government facilities or at home in isolation and 12 people have recovered.