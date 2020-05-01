Elizabeth Avenue temporarily closed to vehicular traffic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Public Hospitals Authority has advised a portion of Elizabeth Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic for two weeks, beginning at 9pm today.

The two-week closure of the portion south of Shirley Street will facilitate enabling works at the Princess Margaret Hospital’s Emergency Department as part of the Urgent & Emergency Care project for New Providence.

A press statement read: “During this period of roadworks, no pedestrian traffic will be permitted to traverse Elizabeth Avenue South. Ambulatory patients and vendors accessing the Hospital campus from Elizabeth Avenue will be asked to use the CCB Entrance through the Elizabeth Avenue gate off Shirley Street. Persons are asked to follow the appropriate signage for parking and additional access.

“Emergency patients arriving via ambulance or private vehicle will utilize the Maternity and Emergency entrance and access the Hospital campus through Grosvenor Close or Sands Lane entrances.

The statement continued: “The public is advised to pay attention to all public health announcements, public service announcements and updates regarding health and hospital services during this time.

“Management apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s patience in this regard.

“For more information on the Urgent & Emergency Care (UEC) Project, please visit our PMH and PHA Facebook Pages, Website at www.phabahamas.org or via e-mail at urgentcarebahamas@gmail.com.”