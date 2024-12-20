ELEUTHERA: Man arrested following ammunition & marijuana discovery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Eleuthera seized a quantity of ammunition and suspected drugs at a residence on Thursday December 19, 2024, resulting in the arrest of a 31-year-old male.

Preliminary reports indicate that officers executed a search warrant around 3:00 p.m. at a home in Hatchet Bay.

During the search, a quantity of ammunition and suspected marijuana was found in the home, which led to the arrest of the sole occupant, police said.

The estimated weight and street value of the drugs is currently unknown.

Investigation continues.