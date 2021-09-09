ELECTION SECURITY ON LOCK: RBDF prepares for electoral period

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) is preparing to mobilize marines throughout The Bahamas alongside the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) to assist with providing security during the electoral period.

The RBDF, in a statement yesterday, noted: “Because election time provides a platform for opposing views to confront one another, it is a vulnerable time when emotions and tensions run high.

“Therefore, military and law enforcement agencies tasked with providing security must remain in a state of readiness to mitigate any potential threats or risks.”

Senior Commander Frederick Brown (standing) addresses officers and marines ahead of the 2021 electoral period. (ABLE SEAMAN MICHAEL TURNER II) Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officers and marines hold a briefing on security details to be employed during the 2021 electoral period. (ABLE SEAMAN MICHAEL TURNER II)

Marines are currently being refamiliarized and prepared primarily on crowd control, rules of engagement and civil unrest tactics.

With COVID-19 still an ongoing challenge, the RBDF reminded the public to continue taking safety precautions such as avoiding handshakes; physical distancing, especially when waiting in lines to vote; wearing a mask; and regular sanitizing.

Its statement continued: “The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is mandated to assist in maintaining law and order in conjunction with law enforcement and will continue to prioritize the safety and security of the Bahamian public.”