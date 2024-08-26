Elderly man in critical condition following shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway after a shooting incident occurred on Monday, August 26, 2024, resulting in the hospitalization of a 60-year-old male.

Police were alerted shortly before 3:00 a.m. of a male who had been shot multiple times in the area of Wulff Road near Lexington Avenue, reportedly by a lone assailant, and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim, is presently in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to his upper body and facial region.

Police urge anyone who has any information about this shooting incident to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).