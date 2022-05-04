Eight people charged with marijuana possession, four received fines

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eight people were charged with possession of marijuana in various quantities, including just two grams, in separate cases on Monday, but four of them were given fines as opposed to custodial sentences.

Of the eight separate matters, five people pleaded guilty to their respective charges while three denied the charges.

The fines were ordered in four of the cases with guilty pleas, ranging from two grams to just under four ounces of Indian Hemp.

Ancheco Deveaux, 37, of Chestnut Street, was arraigned in connection with possession with intent to supply of three and a quarter ounces of marijuana stemming from an April 29 arrest.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined $500 or face three months imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Billy Jack Dakota Carter Jr 22, of Cato Street of East Street, appeared in court to answer to charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Prosecutors allege that on April 29, Carter Jr had 14 grams of marijuana in his possession and $260 derived from money laundering.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was fined $500 for drug possession and another $500 for money laundering.

Failure to pay the fine would result in two months of imprisonment.

Jermeckia Shanfeyra Adderley, 22, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

She was found with seven cannabis brownies and one Rice Krispies edible on January 29.

She pleaded guilty.

The court fined her $500 or three months imprisonment if she failed to pay the fine.

Adderley will also face a court-ordered one-year probation.

Andre Anton Dames, 30, of Soldier Road, appeared before the judge to face charges of possession in relation to an alleged two grams of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was fined $500 or two months imprisonment.

The court also ordered Dames to undergo six months’ probation.

Jamal Hanna, 42, of South Beach Road, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

He was arrested on April 29 after being allegedly found in possession of 15 grams of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and will undergo treatment and evaluation and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

Hanna is set to return to court for sentencing on July 28.

Meanwhile, Antonio Glinton, 28, of Windsor Lane, was charged with possession of two grams of suspected Indian hemp cannabis.

The charges stem from a May 1 incident, according to the court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His bail was set at $200 with one surety.

The matter is expected to return to court on July 28.

Aracheo Robert Poitier, 32, was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Prosecutors alleged that Poitier had just under four ounces of Indian Hemp on April 28 in his possession.

He pleaded not guilty.

The court granted him $10,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to June 7.