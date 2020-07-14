Eight people arrested over Independence holiday weekend.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eight people and a Royal Bahamas Defense Force officer are in police custody following a series of drug busts over the Independence holiday weekend.

Police reported that three illegal firearms, ammunition and suspected drugs were confiscated during these drug operations.

The officers discovered a black .40 Austria Glock pistol with an empty magazine clip and black .9mm Taurus pistol in a bushy area on Fritz Lane near Collins Wall at around 10am on July 10.

Two hours later, officers from the Operations Unit, while patrolling Mildred Avenue, observed a group of men gathered around a derelict vehicle.

According to police, the men fled the scene when they saw the officers.

The officers pursued the group of men but were not successful in capturing them.

Upon returning to the derelict vehicle, police reportedly recovered a black Smith and Wesson pistol.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident.

A few hours later, police observed the occupants of a silver Honda Fit that appeared to be suspicious while patrolling Lewis Street shortly after 1pm.

The officers recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana after a search of the vehicle.

Two men were arrested in connection with this incident, according to police.

In a separate incident, mobile patrol officers in the area of Simms Street and Maxwell Lane stopped and searched a vehicle shortly after 4pm.

A Royal Bahamas Defense Force officer and another man were arrested after the search uncovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Shortly after 7pm, mobile patrol officers on Kemp Road in the vicinity of Uriah McPhee Primary school, stopped and searched a vehicle which resulted in the discovery of a suspected amount of amphetamines.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.

The next incident police from the Cable Beach Division were conducting mobile patrols on Sanford Drive, when they observed a man acting suspiciously shortly before 8pm.

Officers conducted a search of the suspect and recovered an undetermined amount of suspected marijuana.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

At around 10pm, officers executed a search warrant at a residence situated on Golden Way Place off Mermaid Boulevard.

Officers, along with the K9 Unit, conducted a search and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

A man was arrested taken into custody.

On July 9, police observed a man handing an item to a female who proceeded to conceal it while patrolling on Thompson Lane shortly before 4pm.

The officers, acting on suspicion, approached both suspects and conducted a search of the woman.

They reportedly uncovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

According to reports, a third man appeared on the scene at that time.

The officers conducted a search of his vehicle and recovered a .380 Ruger pistol along with six unfired rounds of ammunition.

Officers uncovered a quantity of suspected marijuana after executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home located on Skyline Drive.

Two man and one woman were arrested in connection with this matter.

Four hours later, Mobile Division police were patrolling Maxwell Lane, Rock Crusher when they spotted occupants of a vehicle who they said were acting suspiciously shortly after 8pm.

A stop and search of the suspects and the vehicle uncovered a quantity of white substance suspected which is suspected to be cocaine and a grassy substance suspected to be marijuana, police said.

Two men were arrested in connection with this incident.