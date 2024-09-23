Eight firearms seized by police last week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police announced that they seized six (6) pistols, one (1) rifle, one (1) shotgun, and one hundred fourteen (114) rounds of ammunition from September 16 to September 22, 2024.

Officers from Operation Cease Fire, which includes the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force Unit, the Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Grand Bahama and Exuma District, seized the weapons in separate incidents.

This resulted in the arrest and arraignment of eleven (11) individuals, including ten adult men and one adult woman.