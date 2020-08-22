Education officials will “hunt down” illegal schools, says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said his ministry and its enforcement unit continues to “hunt down” illegal schools as these unaccredited institutions remain a significant challenge.

“We are working every day with our facilitators and our inspectors to hunt down wherever they may be and bring them into compliance,” Lloyd said.

“It’s not about trying to put people in court, none of that. It’s just compliance with the law.”

He did not provide specifics on the prevalence of unaccredited establishments but indicated the problem is significant.

“I am sorry to report that there are many institutions that are operating [outside] the law, illegally, and therefore, placing our children in very dangerous circumstances,” Lloyd told Eyewitness News.

“We have pleaded to parents to ensure that if you are going to place your child in an institution, be sure that institution is first, registered with the Ministry of Education, and in order to be registered, there is a significant process.

“You have to submit a number of documents and there will be many visits to the premise to determine whether it is a suitably qualified place for the education and training and instruction of children.”

The Education Act of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas mandates that all institutions and all individuals who seek to establish an institution must register with the Ministry of Education.

Lloyd added: “In 2015 or so, there was established a national accreditation and equivalency council of The Bahamas called NACOB, which was specifically established as a standalone, statutory body to regulate and administer the registration, accreditation, and equivalency of all institutions.”