Education officials activate contingency plans amid national strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, via a press statement reissued Monday morning, said in light of the potential two-day strike by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) beginning today, Monday, January 13, 2025, “plans are in place to cover all anticipated developments over the next two days.”

“Consequently, classes at all levels will continue.”

The statement continued, “However, in the event of unexpected developments, parents should stay tuned to the Ministry’s Facebook Page and the respective school pages for relevant information in the event it becomes necessary to collect their children.”

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates are reportedly set to launch a nationwide strike today, citing the Davis administration’s failure to honor commitments outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed over three years ago.