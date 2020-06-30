Education minister ‘surprised’ by UB pres. departure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ministry of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said he was surprised to learn University of The Bahamas President Dr Rodney Smith is actively seeking employment.

University of The Bahamas yesterday confirmed Dr Rodney Smith will not renew his contract at the university in August 2022.

In a statement, UB’s board said it is searching for a replacement and they are prepared to make the necessary adjustments along the way.

Ahead of Cabinet today, Lloyd said the most qualified candidate will be selected to lead the university.

“That is what is important to me as a minister of this government, doing what is in the absolute best interest of the students of the University of The Bahamas.”

“We will be replacing him with the most qualified candidate according to the board and the government of The Bahamas.”

Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) President Daniel Thompson called Smith’s actions an “abandonment of duty during a pandemic”.

The education minister said that while the university is in the process of seeking replacement for the presidency post, its focus remains on providing financial aid and increasing educational opportunities for current and prospective students.