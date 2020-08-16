Education minister receives second COVID negative test

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd has received a second negative COVID-19 test, Eyewitness News can confirm.

When contacted, the minister said he received the negative result at 9pm on Saturday.

Those results came amid calls from Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip Davis for a public explanation from the prime minister over an alleged sighting of the education minister at a local food store Saturday morning.

For his part, Davis pointed to claims that both Lloyd and his wife visited the store.

The Opposition leader also called on the prime minister to confirm photographs purporting to show Lloyd at the store.

According to the Cabinet Office, Lloyd tested negative for COVID-19 on August 8 after learning he was exposed to a positive case.

It stated Lloyd voluntarily entered quarantine “out of an abundance of caution and on advice”.

In correspondence with Eyewitness News yesterday, Lloyd said he was waiting on his second COVID-19 test results, which he took Saturday morning.

Lloyd labeled the opposition claims as “mischief” at the time.

On Saturday, Lloyd said: “I never was positive; never was mandated to isolate; did so voluntarily and observed all protocols, although never positive. So, what’s the noise about? Once the quarantine ends, I’m free to go as I please. And again, [I] was never mandated. If I was mandated, obliged, that would be a different story.”

In a later statement released today, Lloyd said: “On August 7th, one week after a low risk exposure to a MOE (Ministry of Education) employee, I discovered that said employee had tested Covid-Positive.

“I and my wife immediately had a RT PCR Test done, which was negative.

The statement continued: “Even though we were well and without any symptoms, we consulted our medical practitioner, who advised that we quarantine from the time of exposure. This was done voluntarily.

“We remain well and completed quarantine on Friday, August 14, 2020. On Saturday, August 15th, 2020, I took a second RT PCR Test, which again is negative.”