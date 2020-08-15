Education minister awaiting second COVID-19 test results

Lloyd labels opposition claims as “mischief”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Education minister Jeffrey Lloyd has taken a second COVID-19 test today and is awaiting the results, Eyewitness News can confirm.

This comes as Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip Davis called for a public explanation from the prime minister over an alleged sighting of the education minister at a local food store this morning.

According to the Cabinet Office, Lloyd tested negative for COVID-19 on August 8 after learning he was exposed to a positive case.

It stated Lloyd voluntarily entered quarantine “out of an abundance of caution and on advice”.

In correspondence with Eyewitness News today, Lloyd did not confirm whether he visited a store this morning.

He said he was waiting on his second COVID-19 test results, which he took this morning.

Lloyd labeled the opposition claims as “mischief”, and said he plans to release a statement today.

For his part, Davis pointed to claims that both Lloyd and his wife visited the store.

In his statement, he further called on the prime minister to confirm photographs purporting to show Lloyd at the store.

Davis said: “Will the prime minister confirm that the minister is supposed to be in voluntary self-isolation and quarantine as a result of a possible Covid 19 exposure?

“Will the prime minister confirm that the rule is that there should be one member of a household when shopping in a food store?

Davis added: “Will the prime minister confirm that if these rules were not observed by the minister that this is in fact a breach of the Covid rules and the minister is therefore bound to take a certain course?”