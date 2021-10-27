ECONOMIC CHANGES TO COME: Govt moving ahead with VAT reduction in ‘fiscally responsible’ way, says PM

No more VAT-free breadbasket items

Pension increases, 5G readiness, sovereign wealth fund and national wealth fund among other items on govt’s agenda

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is moving forward with its promise to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) rate from 12 percent to 10 percent, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis announced today in Parliament.

He noted that the reduction is being managed in a way that is fiscally responsible.

The prime minister said with the reduction in the VAT rate, the government is eliminating the zero-rating under VAT on a variety of items.

He said price controls are in place to ensure breadbasket items will be fairly priced; and VAT exemption for electricity bills and the special economic zones will be untouched.

The prime minister noted that when VAT was first introduced under the Christie administration in January 2015, it was designed as a broad-based tax similar to the New Zealand model, with relatively few exemptions.

“Through the actions of the previous administration, the VAT base has been eroded by the implementation of many classes and types of items being zero-rated,” said Davis.

“These changes were considered by experts to be ill-advised and poorly executed, who believe zero-rating schemes are an ineffective and inefficient way to provide relief to the vulnerable in society.

“Based on the modeling and analysis conducted by my team, we are confident that with the elimination of zero-rating categories, and the economic uplift to consumers, government revenues are protected.

“The model and the analysis of the results will be published on the government’s budget website.”

The prime minister also announced that: