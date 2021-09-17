EASY-PEASY: Nassau Villagers report smooth voting process on Election Day

PLP’s Jamahl Strachan in the lead up to news time

FNM’s Nicole Martin says the decision is “in the hands of the people”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — It was a solid turnout of voters in the Nassau Village constituency as candidates and voters reported a fairly smooth voting process.

Deron King told Eyewitness News: “I tried to get here early because I wanted to get it out of the way. There was a line but it was moving after a while, so it wasn’t a big deal.

“The process was not bad, in my opinion. This is my third time voting. I feel confident I made the right decision today in supporting Mr [Jamahl] Strachan and the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party.”

Another voter, Maria Ferguson, said: “When I got here there was a line, but it moved after a while. At the time, I was a bit concerned about social distancing.

“I just wanted to exercise my right, go back home and wait for the results to come in later. I’m still rocking with Doc (Hubert Minnis) and that’s that.”

Ken Hanna, a first-time voter, said: “This was a pretty cool experience for me, being a first-time voter. I’ve had a lot to grapple with in terms of who I would cast my vote for even up to this morning, but I’m glad I got to exercise my right and I just hope [for] the best for the country as a whole.”

PLP candidate Jamal Strachan said: “The turnout was amazing. Nassau Villagers are voting for change and a new day. I am confident that I will be the next member of Parliament for Nassau Village.”

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Nicole Martin said, “The process today was fairly smooth. When things started, there was a line because they were only letting a certain number of people in at a time. That cleared up as time went on.

“I have done my work. It’s now decision day and the people will decide if they will have me as their representative. It’s in the hands of the people.”

Results were still coming in up to news time, but Strachan was in the lead with 1,826 votes. Martin had 937 votes; Jason Gibson of the Coalition of Independents had 305; and former FNM MP Halson Moultrie had 72.