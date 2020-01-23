Duty slashed on environmentally friendly items

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A communication issued by the Ministry of Finance declared that environmentally friendly items are now duty free.

According to the infographic published by the Ministry yesterday, the now duty-free items include: biodegradable straws; straws made of stainless steel; wooden straws, stirrers, and cutlery.

Dishes, plates, cups, and trays made of recycled paper, wheat straw, palm leaf, or sugarcane.

Recycled folding cartons, boxes, and cases of non-corrugated paper or paperboard.

The reduction in duty of these environmentally friendly items comes in part of the Bahamian Government’s ‘Plastic Free Bahamas’ initiative. Now encouraging shoppers to “save money and the environment”.

In November last year, the government passed a suite of environmental bills, including the Environmental Protection (Control of Plastic Pollution) Bill, 2019.

The bill prohibits single-use plastic food packaging and non-biodegradable, oxo-biodegradable and biodegradable single-use plastic bags; prohibits the release of balloons; and regulates the use of compostable single-use plastic bags.

For more information about the ban, visit “plasticfree242.com” or contact the Ministry of the Environment and Housing at (242) 322-6005/6 or email them at moehplastics@bahamas.gov.bs.