Duncanson says consultation advancing with health officials to ensure “safe elections”

PRD unable to speak to people in quarantine voting on Election Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson said yesterday that the Parliamentary Registration Department has advanced consultations with the Ministry of Health to ensure a “safe general election”, noting that the latest rounds of meetings were held yesterday afternoon.

“We are continuing our consultation so that we can outline for the general public, we have our health and safety protocol measures, however, in addition to that, we are continuing with our consultation with healthcare professionals,” he told Eyewitness News.

“We just got through with a ‘WebX’ meeting with the healthcare professionals.

“The intent after that meeting is for healthcare professionals to get back to us.

“And when we are complete with that effort, it will put us in a position to be able to provide for the general public and to yourselves, the relevant information that is intended to be in place.

“That is where we are. We are continuing with our efforts to be able to provide the best health and safety protocols measures.”

When asked whether people in quarantine as a result of potential exposure of confirmed contraction of the virus will be allowed to exercise their right to vote, Duncanson indicated that he could not speak to that at this time as it was outside of his purview.

“I am not the authority in that area,” he noted.

“The healthcare professionals speak to health and safety measures.

“I am certain you can appreciate that there are global healthcare measures that have been adopted by various sovereign nations.”

He continued: “I can’t speak to that [as] that’s not my agency…”

Duncanson said the Parliamentary Registration Department will continue to ensure that all measures are taken to ensure the integrity of the elections and the electorate.

The department has launched an advance poll call centre for inquries on 362-3888 or 601-3001, with toll free numbers 1(242)300-5718 and 1(242)300-2265.

The Bahamas remains under a state of public emergency until the end of November, with a range of civil liberties limited due to the ongoing pandemic.

Voting in a general election is a constitutionally enshrined right.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there were a total of 3,347 active cases as of Tuesday.

As pointed out by Attorney General Carl Bethel, the emergency orders continue unimpeded by the dissolving of Parliament.

The number of contacts and potential exposures from those cases, requiring quarantine, remains unclear.

The general election is set for September 16, with the advance poll on September 9.

Other jurisdictions have made provisions for people in quarantine to vote in general elections.

For example, the government of Jamaica gave approval in August 2020 for people in quarantine, even those positive with the coronavirus, to vote with adherence to strict protocols.

People required to remain in quarantine, other than those who were required to remain in isolation from others, could leave quarantine to vote during a set time and day, and immediately return to quarantine after voting.

Ahead of the United States elections in November 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published guidelines noting that sick voters have the right to cast a ballot.

It said: “Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine.”