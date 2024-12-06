Drugs found on plane that crashed in Acklins

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seven individuals are currently in police custody on Long Island that police believe are involved in the discovery of 24 packages of cocaine and a sack of marijuana found at a plane crash site in Acklins, Friday morning.

Superintendent Shakiel Mackey-Riley, head of the Drug Enforcement Unit, told media that preliminary reports indicate an aircraft crash-landed on the western section of the Acklins airport runway around 2:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found no occupants aboard the plane or nearby. However, they did discover the narcotics.

U.S. Coast Guards flew the suspected drugs in from the Acklins crash site to New Providence.

Investigations are said to be ongoing