Drug suspect dies in court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man accused of several drug-related charges died in Magistrate’s Court this morning after suffering from alleged seizures.

Jermaine Adderley, 26, was set to be arraigned before Justice Andrew Forbes on two counts of drug possession with intent to supply after he and two other men were found in possession of Indian hemp, and methylenedioxyamphetamine (a derivative of the drug commonly known as “Ecstasy”) on January 10.

Adderley and his roommate, Adam Johnson, were charged last May with four counts of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply; and three counts of unlawful storage of medicinal drugs with the intent to unlawfully sell.

Today, his lawyer Keith Seymour told reporters Adderley had been in police custody since Friday.

He said Adderley stopped breathing while in the court room around 11am after he began having what appeared to be epileptic seizure.

“He was having somewhat of an epileptic seizure and everybody in court was ‘kinda’ concerned that we really didn’t know the extent of what was happening,” Seymour said.

“People were trying to assist in any way. He just started to shout and he was in excruciating pain, and the pain would have continued, and once his brother came back and dealt with him, we just saw that he stopped moving.”

He continued: “(Adderley) was in custody from Friday, I saw him at the DEU on Saturday morning 8am. He was in good shape. I did not hear from him (Sunday), but I heard police indicate he was going to be arraigned today. So, that’s when I came to court for his arraignment.”

Seymour said Adderley’s mother had indicated her son suffered from seizures; however, he noted the severity of the incident appeared to concern relatives in the court room.

He confirmed Adderley had not requested any medication while in custody, noting it would have had to be made by his legal counsel.

Seymour said: “His mother mentioned he suffered from seizures in the past but this one, based on how his brother reacted to him, it showed his brother was a bit concerned.

“Being in police custody, as his counsul I would know, he did not request any medication be given to him during the time. He did eat this morning, grits and tuna. This thing just came about suddenly.”