DRUG COURT: Four men, including prison officer, arraigned on drug charges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Four men were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on two separate drug-related matters, including a prison officer.

Prison Officer Herman Major was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and taking prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

Prosecutors alleged that on the day in question, Major attempted to smuggle in 5 3/4 ounces of suspected marijuana while on the property of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Major pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted $15,000 bail with one surety.

He returns to court on June 8th.

The court also arraigned three men arrested on April 17th in Coopers Town, Abaco for possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutors alleged that the men were found with 1,254 lbs of marijuana with a street value worth $1.254 million.

The men, represented by attorney Ian Cargill, plead not guilty and were granted $60,000 bail each with one or two suretors.

Each man will have to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and must each check into the Coopers Town Police Station once a week before Saturday.

The matter will return to court on July 26th.