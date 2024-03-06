DRUG BUST: Police confiscate more than 200 suspected marijuana plants on Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on the island of Abaco confiscated more than two hundred suspected Marijuana plants

in Marsh Harbour around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday 5th March, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that officers attached to the Marsh Harbour Police Station, acting on information, proceeded to an unnamed road, in the area of Ernest Dean Highway where they discovered over one hundred suspected, Marijuana plants.

Additionally, officers made a further search of the nearby bushes and discovered over one hundred and thirty-nine suspected Marijuana plants being cultivated. There were no arrests made in relation to this incident. Investigation continues.