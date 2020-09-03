DRA reports: One year after Hurricane Dorian and still committed

By The Disaster Reconstruction Authority

Since the inception of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) in December 2019, the DRA has been working tirelessly with other stakeholders and non-profit organizations to not only assess the magnitude of the devastation left in the wake of hurricane Dorian on the islands of Abaco and its Cays and Grand Bahama, but also to help guide the process of rebuilding better and more resilient than before.

According to Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis, “we knew that part of the process would be reconstruction, but the other half of the work is to make our islands more resilient and ready for the next disaster”.

When the work of the DRA started 10 months ago, there was a need to address the priorities most affecting the communities. Before the work began in earnest a number of town meetings to determine what the residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama felt were their most urgent requirements.

The DRA has established seven priorities around the work of the Authority: Environment, Economy, Education, Health, Housing, Infrastructure, and System Improvements.

The DRA has established 14 critical projects expected to be addressed during this fiscal period.

Projects in Progress

Small Home Repair Program Abaco and Grand Bahama

Debris Collection Abaco and Grand Bahama

Debris Management Sites (Marine & Salvage Operations) Abaco and Grand Bahama

Construction of Temporary Domes & Modular Housing – Abaco and Grand Bahama

Planning for the Comprehensive Schools – High Rock, Grand Bahama and Treasure Cay, Abaco

Construction of semi-permanent homes for public officers and teachers – 100 units Spring City , Abaco

Construction of semi-permanent homes for East End Grand Bahama

Treasure Cay Airport Re-Development

Projects in Planning

Development of two 60 acres subdivisions – Spring and Wilson Cities, Abaco

Community Center/Hurricane Shelters – Grand Bahama & Abaco

Permanent Housing – 53 lots in Central Pines, Abaco

Marsh Harbour Police and Fire Station

Reconstruction of Abaco Port Facilities Marsh Harbour

Snake Cay landfill redevelopment

Thirty million plus dollars (B$30M) was spent to date on the management of debris sites and community clean up from the disaster zones in both Grand Bahama, Abaco and its Cays.

The entire B$30 million was spent with local Bahamians keeping money in the Bahamian economy.

Lewis said: “We are proud to say that all disaster zones in terms of clean-up has come a mighty long way and we expect as more residents continue to return to rebuild the work has to continue. It is anticipated that the normal municipal waste collection and further debris removal will soon be managed by the local stakeholders in each community.”

As at August 30, 4,335 homeowners have registered for assistance through the Small Home Repair program, of that 3,166 were approved to date and $10 million has been allocated so far for the program.

Of the program, Abaco represents 30 percent; and Grand Bahama, 70 percent.

Also, 210 temporary domes were deployed in conjunction with NEMA throughout the affected areas – 170 in Abaco, and 40 in Grand Bahama. With a generous donation from the Mediterranean Shipping Company Foundation twenty container homes are currently being constructed for those families in Sweetings Cay whose homes were completely destroyed.

The DRA has identified property for the construction of 100 modular homes to be erected in Spring City, Abaco. It is expected that construction begins in September 2020. These modular units are meant to replace the 100 Recreational Vehicles (RVs) presently at the Government Complex and will house the Teachers and Public Servants.

Two 60 acre lots have been conveyed to the DRA for the development of two subdivisions in Spring City and Wilson City. The DRA will hold virtual meetings in the coming weeks with Local Government and Town Planning, the Chamber of Commerce, residents, and all other stakeholders for the longterm development and reconstruction of these properties.

Having regard for the lack of structures designed specifically to handle serious hurricanes, two Community Centers/Hurricane Shelters will be constructed in Central Pines, Abaco and Grand Bahama during this fiscal period.

Managing Director Kay Smith stressed “how important it is for children to feel some semblance of normalcy in their lives and education and going to school is a big part of that process”.

Of the 31 schools affected in the disaster zones, 25 schools will reopen this school year, four were completely destroyed in East Grand Bahama.

According to Ministry of Education officials, both Treasure Cay and East Grand Bahama will have a new comprehensive school.

Health is always a concern after a major natural disaster, but we are pleased to report that 100 percent of all medical facilities in Abaco are open and operational.

In Grand Bahama, almost twenty million dollars (B$20M) has been allocated for ongoing restoration and renovations to the Rand Memorial Hospital. The Public Hospitals Authority, and the Grand Bahama Health Services are currently planning the expansion/construction of a new Hospital Facility.

The DRA is providing technical assistance through a grant for a Risk Assessment for this very critical Project.

Our partners at Bahamas Power and Light, Grand Bahama Power Company, Grand Bahama Utility Company, Water and Sewerage, ALIV, and BTC, all deserve to be commended as good progress has been made to restore services to the Northern Islands.

We do recognize that there are pockets of individuals with unique circumstances that prevent some of the utility companies from restoring service, and this is being addressed on a case by case basis.

Smith said: “Enough cannot be said about the NGO’s who descended on The Bahamas and helped our Country through this monstrous storm and its impact. Many came during the early relief period and some have stayed during the reconstruction. We are grateful for the outstanding support of the international community, local Bahamian NGO’s, churches, private individuals and our corporate community for their continued work, love and support.”

Chairman of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority John-Michael Clarke said: “The work of reconstruction is not necessarily quick, but everyday some progress is being made, and we are on our way to building more resilient communities in Abaco and Grand Bahama.”

It has been a long road with several challenges along the way, but the DRA is committed and dedicated to the work ahead in the disaster zones. The work not only supports those who are currently rebuilding; but prepares the country to face each disaster with greater resilience.