DPP argues no proper appeal for Kofhe Goodman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed an appeal of Kofhe Goodman’s 2018 murder conviction on the basis that there was no proper appeal before the court.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday objected to the proceedings.

“More than three years after the trial, there were no proper filings before the court, in compliance with the Court of Appeal Act,” DPP Garvin Gaskins told Eyewitness News.

“In the circumstances, the court held that there was nothing before the court.

“Mr. Goodman is at liberty to take whatever recourse the law permits.”

Goodman was represented by attorney Stanley Rolle.

The convicted murderer sentenced to 55 years imprisonment in 2018 for the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer.

He has been convicted twice for Archer’s murder.

Archer was found dead in bushes behind an apartment complex on Yorkshire Drive back in 2011.