DPM’s police aide tests positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest has tested negative for coronavirus after his police aide in Grand Bahama tested positive for the virus last week.

Eyewitness News can confirm the aide tested positive on Friday.

Turnquest traveled to the island on July 12-14.

He has since been tested for the virus and the result was negative, according to sources close to the matter.

The deputy prime minister declined comment on the matter when contacted.

As of yesterday, there have been 49 new cases since the country’s borders fully opened on July 1st.

Thirty-one of those new cases have been recorded on Grand Bahama.