DPM: Partial reopening considered health and “socio-economic’ needs of families

Finance min. says businesses must adapt to new norm

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The decision to reopen sectors of The Bahamas’ economy was based on the analysis and recommendations of medical professionals and other “socio-economic considerations”, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest.

He was responding to questions from Eyewitness News about a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) statement urging countries to work to slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections and deaths following spikes, before reopening.

“In this instance, the data supported a renewed gradual opening with strict monitoring and public education campaigns,” said Turnquest when contacted.

“Decisions to continue the path to full opening will be dependent on the rate of infection and factors felt significant by the health team, such as infection to bed ratios.

“However we hope to prevent any future shutdown as they do have a dampening effect on the financial health of too many families.

Health officials reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two additional deaths, one of which was non-COVID-related.

While the death toll continues to rise, the number of confirmed infections recorded in the last few days is in stark contrast to the high double-digit and triple-digit cases recorded in a 24-hour period in recent weeks.

Grand Bahama for example recorded two cases on Tuesday — the fourth consecutive day the island has recorded single-digit cases.

As of yesterday, there were 1,813 confirmed cases and 1,125 active cases.

There were 79 COVID cases on last Thursday and one death; 93 cases on Friday and five deaths; 62 cases on Saturday and two deaths; and 69 cases on Sunday, and 14 on Monday.

Between August 18 and August 25, there were 389 confirmed infections.

In the week before, spanning August 11 to August 18, there were 435 confirmed cases.

And August 15, The Bahamas saw a record 133 cases recorded — 102 in New Providence, 13 in Abaco, 10 in Grand Bahama two in the Berry Islands, one in Andros, one in Inagua and four pending locations.

On Tuesday, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Carissa Etienne noted that while PAHO understands the need for tourism-dependent countries to reopen and resume commercial activity, there is an increased need to balance public health and economic policies.

She underscored the rapid increase in cases in The Bahamas in recent weeks, noting major outbreaks were avoided early on due to “strong political resolve and a mix of public health measures”.

But she said with the return of non-essential air travel, several countries have reported significant spikes, including The Bahamas.

However, she said there were “encouraging signs” in the data which indicate countries have the tools to reduce the spread.

During a joint press conference Monday, the prime minister maintained his priority is to save lives, but said the health team observed positive trends developing with the situation in New Providence, and data at this time, indicated a hard lockdown was no longer recommended.

Asked about the new norm for business amid potential restrictions and lockdowns in the future, which would result in them closing their doors once again, Turnquest said everyone must adapt.

“Business and individuals must, unfortunately, adapt to this new way of doing business,” the minister said.

“We do not anticipate the virus going away, thus we must adapt to this new way of doing business and engaging each other.”