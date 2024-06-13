YOU’VE BEEN WARNED: Govt tightens grip on unauthorized rentals by foreign Airbnb hosts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a bid to protect Bahamian businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has issued a stern warning to homeowners against unlicensed boat and car rentals via foreign Airbnb hosts, spotlighting violations in Eleuthera and Exuma.

“I want to send a stern warning to homeowners who conduct unlicensed boat and car rentals by foreign Airbnb hosts, particularly in Family Islands like Eleuthera and Exuma – We are open for business and open to investors but please do it the right way and participate in sectors that are open,” Cooper emphasized during his 2024/2025 budget debate contribution.

He emphasized the importance of conducting business legally and supporting local enterprises.

“We increased penalties for these infractions in the last budget period to protect our local businesses and ensure fair competition,” said Cooper.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Cooper expressed pride in initiatives like lifeguard training, previously dominated by foreign workers. “On coming to office, I visited a cruise private island and was alarmed by the number of foreign lifeguards on duty. I undertook to change this. More than 300 Bahamians have been trained in three cohorts, with 153 graduating just this month, including 19 from Eleuthera, 16 of whom have already been hired by Disney,” said Cooper. He noted that he fully expects that in due course, work permits for lifeguards will no longer be needed.

Cooper also noted that it has been announced in the 2024/2025 budget that commercial watersports have been exclusively reserved for Bahamians. “This will address many anomalies. The Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) will support new entrants into this sector, and we will engage with the Port Department and the Ministry of Transport to ensure strict enforcement,” he noted.