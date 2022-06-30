Down Home Bahamas now featuring more than 40 Bahamian owned brands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local business that features exclusively Bahamian-crafted products has been able to attract over 40 locally owned businesses to date, as it now gears up for a special promotion coinciding with the country’s 49th Independence celebrations.

Natalie Carey, co-founder of Down Home Bahamas told Eyewitness News: “Each day of the week our plan is to have a brand promoted at up to 15 percent off for that day only.

“And then, up to five brands at any given time in the store will also have a percentage off.

“It will be an atmosphere similar to our grand opening. It will be a celebratory mode, with beverages, sampling and music.

“We really wanted to do something special to coincide with the Independence celebrations.”

Carey added: “We have over 40 Bahamian-owned businesses in the store that persons can interact with and purchase from.

“The response has been great.

We have been getting a lot of feedback from people wanting to understand what we have in store, and when new items are coming.

“There is additional interest from persons on the Family Islands and abroad inquiring about shipping items out.

“We are really pleased with the selection of authentically Bahamian brands we have been able to bring on board.”

Carey launched Down Home Bahamas, a first-of-its-kind store supporting Bahamian brands, along with her sister-in-law Keva Carey back in March, with its storefront located on Parliament Street in the Bayparl Building.

“The company wants Bahamian brands to reach locals and tourists more easily, and effectively help build a stronger small business community and better the economy.

Some of the brands being highlighted, include Hyde and Seek, BahamaLux, Abaco Ceramics, and BahamasCharms.

CocoLuxe, CrysM, For the Love of Junkanoo and iisabahamianbey will also be featured.