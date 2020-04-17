Dorian National Service of Remembrance postponed

However, according to the DRA, “current COVID-19 Emergency Order restrictions on movement, mass assembly and the emphasis on physical distancing make holding ceremonies difficult”.

The Category 5 storm, which decimated communities in Grand Bahama and Abaco last September affected nearly 30,000 people and killed at least 74 people.

The remains of 50 Hurricane Dorian victims are still in coolers on Abaco waiting to be buried.

It remains unclear how many people are still missing.

The government’s emergency powers order stipulates that large funerals are not permitted, limiting the ceremonies to ten members of the immediate family and at least one officiant and essential mortuary staff.