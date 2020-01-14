Dorian home repairs set to begin in February

Nearly 5,000 homes, structures assessed in affected islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Disaster Reconstruction Authority is slated to begin home repairs in Abaco and Grand Bahama next month, according to the authority’s chairman, John Michael Clarke.

However, Clarke said the timeline hinged on whether materials arrive on schedule.

“We are targeting to have a full roll out of the home repairs program, both in Grand Bahama and Abaco by the 1st of February and this is contingent on us getting the materials,” he said.

“So, we are actively getting the assessment completed by the Ministry of Works and Social Services; getting that data back; collating and organizing that data so we can begin the home repairs.

Clarke said: “I want you to bear in mind that you know, more than 4,000 structures have been evaluated.

“When people say we aren’t doing nothing, we have assessed almost 5,000 homes.”

In Abaco, just under 1,000 buildings were surveyed: 314 in Central Pines, 460 in Marsh Harbour, 159 in Spring City, four Dundas Town.

A total of 4,791 homes and structures have been assessed in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Of those, 437 were destroyed, 885 sustained major damage, 898 sustained medium damage, and 2,503 sustained minimal damage.

Marsh Harbour and Central Pines were hit the hardest in Abaco.

In Grand Bahama, High Rock, McLeans Town and Sweetings Cay took on the brunt of the storm.

As it relates to Grand Bahama, Clarke said the authority was exploring options for temporary housing in eastern Grand Bahama.

“Outside of the immediate need, our focus now shifts into housing and sheltering,” Clarke said.

“That’s our primary focus is going to be on this year and getting the schools and stuff up.”

Dorian struck Abaco and Grand Bahama on September 1-3, leveling communities with over 185 mile-per-hour winds.

The record Category 5 storm killed at least 71 people. Hundreds remain missing.

The storm cost an estimated $3.4 billion in damage and loss economic activity.

A recovery funding exercise yesterday, which saw more than 300 local and international delegates attend at Baha Mar, raised $1.5 billion in pledges in recovering funding and in-kind services.

The Disaster Reconstruction Authority is charged with spearheading the reconstruction effort in Grand Bahama and Abaco.