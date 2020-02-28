Dorian death toll rises to 74

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have recovered the remains of four more unidentified bodies in separate incidents on Abaco and Grand Bahama, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

The discovery brings the number of bodies recovered in the wake of Hurricane Dorian has risen to 74.

According to NEMA, remains of 63 bodies have been recovered in Abaco, and 11 in Grand Bahama.

“The police on the Island of Abaco recovered the remains of three unidentified bodies – one in The Mudd and two on Powerline Road on January 31, 2019, February 3, 2020 and February 6, 2020, respectively,” read a NEMA press statement.

“Also, the police on the island of Grand Bahama recovered the remains of one unidentified body on January 20, 2020.”

The statement added: “This brings the total number of deceased persons recovered since the passing of Hurricane Dorian to 74.”