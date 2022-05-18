DOMESTIC TERRORISM: Embassy encourages Bahamians to “be careful” following NY mass-shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Embassy in the United States is advising Bahamians to be “careful, wherever they travel in the United States” and to “know their surroundings”, following a mass shooting where the targets were Black people in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

Noting that the Bahamian diaspora is diverse, Bahamas Ambassador to the United States Wendall Jones told Eyewitness News he was certain, knowing the New York area, that there were some Bahamians or Bahamian descendants residing there.

He confirmed the embassy had not issued a formal advisory.

“We are telling Bahamians to be careful wherever they travel in the United States, to know their surroundings [as] one cannot guard against these impromptu events, these unforeseen circumstances,” the ambassador said.

“No matter where you go in the United States of America, you have to be very careful,” the ambassador said.

“One has to be aware of the circumstances of your travel. And just to be on the alert.

“The shooter in Buffalo made it very clear that he had targeted a certain ethnicity.

“And so, that is the mindset of some young terrorists, who are misguided in the United States.

“That is that is a reality that we have to live with, you know, unfortunately.”

The gunman, whom authorities described as an 18-year-old white man from outside the city, methodically shot and killed 10 people and injured three others — all of them Black.

A manifesto, believed to have been authored by the shooter, contained racist, anti-immigrant views that claimed white Americans were at risk of being replaced by people of color, according to international reports.

The gunman identified as Payton S Gendron of Conklin, New York, drove over 200 miles to mount the attack, which was streamed on social media.

Gendron has been arrested and pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder during his arraignment.

United States President Joe Biden called for a thorough investigation and said there was no harbor for “hate-filled domestic terrorism”.