Doctors’ unions lament concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Presidents of the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) and Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA), Dr. Camille Glinton Thompson and Dr. Charelle Lockhart, stated on Tuesday that when their unions signed agreements with the Davis administration while it was in opposition, they believed their concerns would be addressed.

However, according to the union leaders representing essential workers, they have been operating without industrial agreements for some time—since 2017 for the BDU and 2021 for the CPSA. Efforts to establish new contracts have been ongoing since 2022.

Key issues highlighted by the union heads, who appeared as guests on Beyond The Headlines with Shenique Miller on Tuesday evening, include overtime pay, holiday compensation, and insurance coverage. Lockhart disclosed that the CPSA had been in discussions with the government regarding their agreement but was presented with the same offer twice, despite rejecting it initially. The offer was reportedly made by Financial Secretary Simon Wilson.

Lockhart expressed concern that the government has made senior doctors feel “replaceable.”

For junior doctors, Glinton Thompson warned of a growing trend of professionals seeking better opportunities abroad. She noted that from 2023 to 2024, the hospital lost one junior doctor each month, and four additional doctors from her department are expected to leave this year.

After two days of industrial action, doctors reportedly returned to work on Wednesday. The absence of several healthcare workers over the previous two days led the Public Hospitals Authority to cancel outpatient clinics and adjust services to manage the shortfall.