Doctors Hospital eyeing Family Island expansion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Doctors Hospital is actively in the planning phases of extending its healthcare services beyond New Providence, according to a top executive.

Dennis Deveaux, the healthcare provider’s chief financial officer, said the BISX-listed health care provider has taken steps to lower the cost of access to its services in light of the current economic realities facing many Bahamians.

He was addressing the eighth annual Andros Business Outlook.

Deveaux noted with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing some businesses to terminate employees, many persons are also losing their healthcare coverage.

“As we think about what Doctors Hospital will look like over the next five, 10 or 15 years we recognize that that commitment has to extend beyond the island of Nassau,” he said.

“We are actively in the planning phases of trying to make that happen in concert with the government and also in close communication with local physicians on the ground. In small islands especially, folks do not go to a Doctors Hospital or a branded clinic, they go to their local doctor and we recognize that those relationships with a health system like ours is critical,” said Deveaux.

Noting widespread job losses during a pandemic, Deveaux underscored many persons stood to lose their coverage as insurance is most commonly tied to employment.

He also noted that co-payments and deductibles as high as 40 percent in some cases impacts insurance affordability for many.

“We strategized about what we could do to lower the barriers of access to healthcare by making it more affordable,” said Deveaux.

He noted that Doctors Hospital has introduced a loyalty advantage membership program.

The $40 per month primary care plan allows members to see a Doctors Hospital primary care physician, two free imaging studies in a given year, a free mammography for the member and their mother among other discounts.

“The reaction has been phenomenal. It is something we are looking to deploy beyond the island of Nassau. We think that $40 a month is the right price point for people to access world class healthcare,” said Deveaux.

The hospital is also offering an insurance supplement at $20 a month which allows for a complete waiver of deductibles or out of pocket obligations.

“There is no catch. We are willing as a hospital in order to lower barriers to access to waive deductibles and co-payments for any outpatient service that is delivered at Doctor’s Hospital full stop,” Deveaux said.

“We think this is a core part of responding to the new reality that folks do not have the financial resources to access healthcare like they traditionally would.”