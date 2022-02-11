Disney Cruise Line partners with Junior Achievement Bahamas to build work readiness skills on Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As part of Disney’s commitment to building the workforce of tomorrow and inspiring and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs, Disney Cruise Line is providing funding to support Junior Achievement Bahamas on Eleuthera.

This year’s programme is expected to provide financial literacy, entrepreneurship, college preparedness and work readiness curriculums to nearly 1,000 students on Eleuthera ranging in age from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Kim Prunty, vice president of public affairs for Disney Cruise Line, said: “Educational programmes like Junior Achievement help create important opportunities for today’s youth, giving them a fundamental understanding of the business world while enabling them to hone their skills and ultimately achieve their dreams.

“We’re happy to partner with Junior Achievement and support their mission to prepare and inspire the future leaders of The Bahamas.”

Disney Cruise Line is the corporate sponsor for all Junior Achievement programmes on the island of Eleuthera this year.

Tammy Lecky, executive director of Junior Achievement Bahamas, said: “Disney’s generous donation has allowed us to maintain the level of programme offerings for students on Eleuthera.

“Disney’s partnership with Junior Achievement Bahamas is a testament to the value of our programmes for students, many of whom use the skills and opportunities we provide to further their education, advance in their careers and open their own businesses.”

Clara Young, Junior Achievement programme coordinator for Eleuthera, added: “Disney’s sponsorship means our team can focus on what we do best — providing youngsters from kindergarten to 12th grade a solid background in financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

“Our achievers are thankful, their parents are thankful and we as an organization are most grateful.”

Adapted for each age group, the Junior Achievement curriculum is designed to help students understand the economic world and business fundamentals, while also exploring career interests and opportunities and developing work-readiness skills.

The non-profit youth development organization recently celebrated 42 years in The Bahamas and currently services students on the islands of Andros, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama and New Providence.

Each year, Junior Achievement Bahamas rewards scholarships to its achievers through private and corporate donations.

Virtual programming for students K5 through 12th grade is now open to students throughout The Bahamas.

To learn more about Junior Achievement, student enrollment and ways to support the organization, please contact info@jabahamas.org.