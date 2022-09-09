Disney Cruise Line donates school supplies to Bahamian students

The cruise line continues ‘Wishes Set Sail’ campaign in Abaco and Eleuthera

ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — Disney Cruise Line (DCL) recently donated 1,320 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in The Bahamas as the cruise line continues its ‘Wishes Set Sail’ campaign to support youth initiatives in key port communities.

The donations benefited students in Abaco, near Disney’s destination at Castaway Cay, and in Eleuthera where the cruise line continues progress on its new experience at Lighthouse Point.

“We are proud to continue supporting local students and contribute to their success, especially at the start of an exciting new school year,” said Joey Gaskins, Disney Cruise Line’s Regional Public Affairs Director for The Bahamas and Caribbean.

“We hope that donations such as this one and others made through our ‘Wishes Set Sail’ initiative inspire and empower youth from our key port communities to achieve their dreams.”

To assemble the backpacks, DCL Crew Members based both in Florida and The Bahamas volunteered their time over several days filling the bags with pencils, notebooks, and other school supplies.

DCL partnered with the South Abaco District Local Government Authority to distribute backpacks to students living in South Abaco, including the Sandy Point and Crossing Rock communities, where many of the line’s Castaway Cay Crew Members call home. Meanwhile, members of the Lighthouse Point team distributed backpacks at The Starting Line’s inaugural Back to School Family Fun Day in Eleuthera.

“The start of the school year is an important time for our community. I’m extremely grateful to have a partner like Disney, who consistently raises the bar on what it means to provide truly impactful support to our residents,” said Clay Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Development and Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera.

“I look forward to continue working with Disney Cruise Line in bringing new opportunities and economic growth to Central and South Eleuthera.”

In total, Disney Cruise Line will distribute $400,000 through its ‘Wishes Set Sail’ campaign throughout the Disney Wish’s inaugural season. Previous recipients include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida Brevard County Branches and Junior Achievement Bahamas, with more announcements to follow soon.

This ‘Wishes Set Sail’ donation adds to DCL’s long-standing commitment to empowering Bahamian students to be successful in school and in life. DCL has previously supported educational initiatives throughout The Bahamas including recent donations of school supplies, tablets, and textbooks.