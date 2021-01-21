Disney Cruise Line donates 230 tablets to Bahamian students on Eleuthera, Abaco

ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — Hundreds of Bahamian students returning to school after the holiday break received new tablets donated by Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Cruise Line Vice President of Public Affairs Kim Prunty said: “Community leaders have shared their desire for students to continue to adapt to a technology-based learning environment.

“It is our hope that this donation will help provide students with the tools they need for academic success, both in the virtual environment and in the classroom.”

Disney Cruise Line donated 230 tablets to students in need throughout South Abaco and South Eleuthera. The tablets are intended not only to assist students with their day-to-day learning but improve their overall educational experience.

Eleuthera District Superintendent Michael Culmer said: “The Eleuthera District and Ministry of Education are very appreciative of Disney Cruise Line’s generosity.

“This donation ensures that more students are afforded greater access to the Ministry of Education’s virtual platform.”

In a statement, the cruise line highlighted several community efforts it has undertaken in The Bahamas “for more than 20 years”, including providing funding for holiday food distribution; donating more than a million dollars towards Hurricane Dorian relief and rebuilding; funding previous holiday events for children and seniors across Central and South Eleuthera; sponsoring local Junior Junkanoo groups; providing support to after-school programs; and entering into an agreement with the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) and the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce to provide more than $1 million over three years to fund a new Eleuthera Business Center and additional training and support to small business startups on Eleuthera.

Disney has proposed a cruise ship port at Lighthouse Point, Eleuthera, which has raised concern among environmentalists although the company has insisted the project — if approved by the government — would be environmentally friendly.

It encouraged members of the public to visit its website lighthousepointbahamas.com for more information on its community outreach initiatives.