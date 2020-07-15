DISCHARGED: American beachgoers claim police gave them permission to breach order

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three American women arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court today for violating the COVID-19 emergency orders have been discharged.

Rana Kenawy, 21; Mariam Mohamed Hassan, 18; and Ikrame Kanane, 25, all of whom reside in Massachusetts, were accused of breaching the existing emergency orders after they hopped a fence to access Cabbage Beach on Independence Day.