DISCHARGED: American beachgoers claim police gave them permission to breach order

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three American women arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court today for violating the COVID-19 emergency orders have been discharged.
Rana Kenawy, 21; Mariam Mohamed Hassan, 18; and Ikrame Kanane, 25, all of whom reside in Massachusetts, were accused of breaching the existing emergency orders after they hopped a fence to access Cabbage Beach on Independence Day.
Beaches were ordered closed over the holiday weekend to curb the spread of the virus.
During their arraignment, the women claimed they were given permission to use the beach by two officers, whom they alleged told them “we will turn our backs” while they proceeded.
The women appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, and were represented by Ian Cargill.
The trio sparked national outrage after a video was circulated of them discussing their defiance of the order.
Responding to the matter outside Cabinet on Tuesday, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said no one is above the law.