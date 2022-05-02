DISASTER: Large fight erupts at cooler fete leaving some with injuries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several people were injured after a large fight erupted at a cooler fete event at the O2 Hookah Lounge of Gladstone Road on Saturday night.

Purported footage of the ordeal, which showed patrons either fleeing or walking away with visible injuries, made the rounds on social media.

When contacted, Superintendent Audley Peters said no one had made a report of the incident.

He said he was unable to confirm social media reports that suggested more than a dozen people had been stabbed.

Some of those reports originated from purported attendees.

There were also unofficial reports of a stabbing.

Yesterday, Eyewitness News visited the grounds of the ‘Collide Cooler fete reloaded event’.

An employee described the incident as a “disaster”, but said it was the first time they have had to deal with an ordeal like that at their business following scores of events.

“When people are drinking, partying, and smoking, I guess they lose themselves, I don’t know,” said the employee.

Another employee said he did know what caused the fight to break up, but believed it could have been over a woman.

“Things like this don’t normally happen here. Whether it’s a reggae event or a soca event, this is the first time. With the cooler fete, people brought their own bottles and alcohol. One bar was open and people paid for cups and ice.

“They were searched for contraband at the entrance. But when the fight broke out, they used those bottles, heavy bottles as weapons,” said another worker of the event.

The employee said he believed the change in music to rap and trap near the end of the event around 11.30pm changed the tone.

In purported footage from the event recorded by an apparent attendee, a man can be heard telling the chaotic crowd: “Yeh, y’all fight. I know one thing, you burse me I got a click full of [expletive] hollow tips. Tell them how they sound Peewee. They’ll [expletive] dead out here. They want to fight like [expletive].”

As he cautions those fighting not to touch him, at least two men come into view stomping on another man on the ground.

Another man circling the perimeter of the fight darts toward a man while holding a large Hennessy bottle by the neck and swings it toward another man.

In the distance, patrons appear to be darting for the exit while others stood around watching the chaotic scene.

Eyewitness News contacted a hospital official yesterday who said there was no influx of patients with injuries stemming from a party on Saturday night.

However, purported footage of the event showed one woman with blood draining down her legs.