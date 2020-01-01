DIS WE TINGS: Shell Saxons Superstars sweep the 2020 New Year’s Junkanoo Parade

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Shell Saxons Superstars sweep the 2020 New Year’s Junkanoo Parade taking the crown and all categories with their ‘Bahamian or Nuttin’ theme. The Saxons beat out the Valley Boys to take the unofficial title in the ‘A’ group category. Colors came out on top again in the B category, besting the Original Congos, which placed second.
Overall ‘A’ Category
- Saxons Superstars 84.62 (Penalised one point)
- Valley Boys 81.44 (Penalised one point)
- One Family 81.10
- Roots 76.39
Best Free Dance – (A381) Saxons
Best Step Down – (A353) Saxons
Best Off the Shoulder – (A307 & A317) Saxons
Best Lead Costume – (A32) Saxons
Best Choreograph – Saxons
Best Performance – Saxons
Best Banner – Saxons
Shirley Street prize – Saxons
Best Music – Saxons
Best Costume — Saxons
Overall ‘B’ Category
- Colors 78.33
- Original Congos 64.94
- Fancy Dancers 64.45
- Conquerors for Christ 59.44
- Body of Christ 58.23 (Penalised one point)
- Redland Soldiers 57.24
1 comments
Finally. Congrats. It has been a long time.