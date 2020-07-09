Digital payments provider grows platform to 7,000 users

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian digital payments provider has seen 50 per cent of the businesses currently on its platform register during the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 7,000 users in its system.

Scieska Adderley, Public Relations and Communications Manager at Kanoo said: “As a company, we’re excited and proud to say that more than 140 businesses have registered with Kanoo since our December 9th launch.

“And of that number, 50 percent of them signed during COVID-19. These also include churches and non-profit organizations that have spearheaded relief efforts through The Bahamas using our platform.”

She said: “This pandemic negatively impacted us as a country, but, as a digital payments company, we’ve given the public a safer, easier, convenient cashless option for them to continue their business operations and transact on.”

According to Adderley,​ there are currently over 7,000 users in Kanoo’s system, a number which continues to grow.

“Due to COVID-19, the number of transactions has increased by 1,700 percent, going from a few hundred monthly to several thousand.”

Adderley continued: “The company’s mandate is to make life easier for all Bahamians, and that means no matter where they reside throughout the archipelago. Residents in Inagua should have access to their money the same way ​those living​ in New Providence, and Kanoo provides that capability.

“Kanoo is a Grand Bahamian company and is a licensee of the Grand Bahama Port Authority. Currently, we have businesses, non-profit organizations, and churches using our platform. Apart from Grand Bahama, our services are available through Merchants and Agents on the following islands: New Providence, Abaco, Exuma, Long Island, and Bimini.”