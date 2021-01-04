DHHS stresses need to prioritize health given indeterminable end to pandemic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Doctors Hospital Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr Sheena Antonio-Collie is urging the public to prioritize their health especially during this time, as “no one knows how long this pandemic is going to last”.

In a recent video news release, Antonio-Collie said: “Staying in good health is very important.

“During this time when we’ve noticed that COVID is especially loving weakened immune systems and loving anything where there is an access to your body where it can get a foothold, I think it’s important for all of us to stay healthy in whatever way we need to do that.

“And if it is that you have a condition that is weakening your immune system, that is causing you to not be able to function properly, that requires surgical treatment, I think you need to do it. Now is the time.

“Indeed, it is important for you to get better and for us to fight out this pandemic and not wait out this pandemic.

“We have no idea, even as health professionals, how long this pandemic is going to last.”

COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019; and as the virus spread across the globe, The Bahamas eventually recorded its first case in March 2020.

In December, the first vaccines became approved and countries began issuing them to citizens.

The Bahamas government has already made a down payment on obtaining a vaccine once one is approved, however, it is unknown when that could be.

In the meantime, Antonio-Collie said: “We need to start making sensible choices for our health.

“If it’s one lesson that COVID has taught us, it’s that if indeed we don’t take care of our health, we put ourselves at risk for all sorts of things and things that we did not even anticipate.

“So hence, taking care of your health; take it in your hands and making sensible choices and decisions — whether it’s COVID and having surgery, right down to what you’re eating, right down to your activity level, to getting your checkups, to being compliant with medications — just overall taking care of your health.”

Antonio-Collie urged people to visit their doctors even if they think they are in good health, just to confirm that all is well.

“If it is that you have been recommended to have a surgical procedure done, it is important for you to get it done because, once again, your health is worth it,” she said.