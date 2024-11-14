Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Development chief suggests re-zoning would help housing crisis

0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Arawak Homes President Franon Wilson suggests that the government consider rezoning certain single-family lots to multi-family lots to help address the capital’s housing crisis.
 
Housing scarcity has been a national concern for some time, and the Minister of Housing, Keith Bell, confirmed earlier this year that there is a shortage of some 12,000 homes.
 
Wilson said he believes that the numbers far surpass that.
 
He encouraged potential homebuyers to consider a mortgage, noting that the bank is offering special loan deals until January 2025. However, he acknowledged that high living costs remain a challenge for many, and Clearing Banks Association President Gowon Bowe added that moving from renting to homeownership isn’t always a straightforward switch.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture