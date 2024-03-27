Developer clarifies misunderstanding regarding Nirvana purchase speculation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian businessman His Excellency Sebas Bastian, clarified yesterday that his Brickell Management Group had not purchased Nirvana, despite recent approval by the Town Planning Committee for the group’s site plan for the Sevyn Beach Condo Hotel and Residences, which will be adjacent to Nirvana.

Bastian explained, “We own the land next to Nirvana, so I guess people mixed up the two. Nirvana used to park on our land back in the day. Nirvana is adjacent to our property. We share a fence, so I think that’s the misconception. I don’t know who suggested their land has been sold in the first place. We certainly never said that we bought Nirvana.”

According to news reports, Brickell’s approval has been misinterpreted by some as evidence that Nirvana Beach has been sold.

The Sevyn Hotel, a four-star hotel, is part of Brickell’s $200 million Venetian Village Project, offering 224 rooms. The hotel is expected to break ground in the second quarter of 2024 and welcome its first guests by the fall of 2026. The Sevyn Hotel is designed by the top US architectural firm, Zyscovich based in Miami.