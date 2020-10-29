Detention center escapee captured at home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man who escaped from the Carmichael Road Detention Center last week Friday was captured last night, according to the Department of Immigration.

Acting on intelligence, immigration and police officers executed a search warrant around 11pm at a home on Pinewood Drive where the escapee, Jack Gerlin, 31, previously lived.

Gerlin, a Haitian national, and several others in the home were detained.

“The department extends special thanks to Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, as well as members of the public for their support and full cooperation in ensuring the arms of justice and the return of subject to protective custody,” read a statement.

“To our brave, hardworking, dedicated, and steadfast officers of the department’s enforcement unit, led by Harold Thurston, chief immigration officer, we say congratulations on a job well done.

“Further, all persons found harboring this escapee shall be charged before the Courts accordingly.”

The department reported the escape after performing a routine count of the detainees on Friday morning.

Department of Immigration Director Clarence Russell said an investigation had been launched into the escape.

He said if it is determined the escapee had help, those involved would be held accountable.

“As I have indicated [we have] launched an intensive investigation, joint investigation, between the immigration department, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” Russell said.

He continued: “We have launched a massive investigation and there will be consequences if persons are found wanting.”

The defense force is responsible for external security at the detention center.