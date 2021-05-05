CONTAMINATED: Bannister says bad batch of fuel has caused “challenges” at BPL

“If there are outages, they will be short and isolated, but we don’t anticipate widespread outages”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister yesterday revealed that Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) suspects it recently received a “contaminated” batch of fuel that has caused “challenges” with its engines.

Speaking with reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Bannister said this was the issue at the center of a notice posted by the company on Monday, which indicated it was experiencing issues with “fuel logistics” at its Blue Hills plant.

BPL said its provider, Sun Oil, “has assured that all necessary steps are being taken to remedy the matter” and it is working to stabilize the power supply.

“Until the solutions are fully implemented, some customers may experience short outages,” the company said.

Bannister said yesterday: “We are hoping that there are no challenges and outages. I think that as a precaution, they had to advise the public.

“BPL contracts the provision for fuel out to various companies. Some companies have had these contracts for many years and have provided fuel on a reliable basis over the years. That has happened for decades.

“There is a batch of fuel that came in recently that BPL suspects was contaminated. When BPL used that fuel, it caused some challenges with its engines. They have been replacing parts, filters and had other challenges because of this fuel.

“They have to get the fuel out of their engines and get more fuel in quickly. That’s been the challenge they have been facing.”

He added: “They are working now with the supplier to get fuel that’s not contaminated, get it in the system, and we anticipated that things will work out. If there are outages, they will be short and isolated, but we don’t anticipate widespread outages.”

Bannister assured that any financial compensation over the issue will be resolved.

“We are more concerned with being able to advise the public about the challenges,” said Bannister.

“BPL has gone through a container load of filters because of this challenge. We are thankful that we have such dedicated people at BPL who recognized the problem.”