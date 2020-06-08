Dept. of Environmental Health issues new workplace guidelines

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Minister of the Environment and Housing has issued guidelines on how buildings, offices and classrooms are to be cleaned prior to persons returning to work.

In a statement, the department advised the public, and teachers in particular, that the Ministry of Health’s protocols must be observed upon returning to work.

The include wearing face masks, maintaining a minimum distance of six feet between people, frequent washing hands and using hand sanitizer. People in the high risk category are to remain home, the statement read.

“If the facility was closed for 7 days or more, there is no need to implement a special COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting exercise as current evidence suggest that the SARS- COV-2 virus does not survive on surfaces longer than this period,” it read.

“Normal, routine cleaning is required prior to reopening; custodial staff should be reengaged to carry out required cleaning and disinfecting in preparation for occupancy; the Department of Environmental Health Services is providing special training for custodial staff; frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, railings, telephone receivers, countertops, handles, desks, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks should be cleaned and disinfected often; custodial and maintenance staff should document any health and safety concerns.”