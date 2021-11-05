DEPP report concludes Prospect Ridge EIA could not be approved

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The Minnis administration’s proposed Prospect Ridge western housing development was nothing more than an “election ploy”, suggested Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis yesterday.

The proposed development, which garnered strong interest, has come under heavy fire in the aftermath of the September 16 General Election.

Coleby-Davis has revealed that critical steps like a feasibility study, topography study and development of a master plan were not done.

During her contribution to a debate in Parliament, Coleby-Davis tabled a response from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) to the EIA report outlining deficiencies with the assessment.

“I came armed with the facts because I understand the barriers in society which presently restrict many Bahamians from becoming homeowners,” she said.

“Therefore, it was important for me to be clear in my submission that Prospect Ridge was, in my assessment, an ‘election ploy’ which ignored proper protocol and procedures to advance a new subdivision.”

The DEPP report, dated September 24, 2021, outlined 49 areas that needed to be addressed for the advancement of the Prospect Ridge development, adding that the EIA could not be approved in its present submission.

The document noted that there was a need for additional site inspections to address several concerns, including nocturnal avian survey data, additional wildlife species surveys, the topography and resulting hydrology and impacts to surrounding environments.

Among the concerns raised was that the EIA does not provide any information relative to flood potential or flood control in relation to the present site, the potential disturbance and resulting impacts to the surrounding properties

The EIA also failed to provide any recommendations or observations specific to the property and its intended use as it relates to climate change adaptation or any information relative to the potential impact of storms on the site.

Coleby-Davis noted yesterday that the development “seemed a long way from being fully fleshed out as a housing solution for young Bahamian professionals”.

“It was in the very preliminary stages. That’s it and that’s all. There is nothing to debate here,” she said.

The housing minister added that her ministry is currently searching several land options that are ready for immediate construction and Bahamians will be able to choose from a cross-section of the island as well as the Family Islands.

The government intends to restructure the policy of its housing programs in Carmichael and Prospect Ridge and will seek to build turnkey homes for Bahamians.

Senator Viana Gardiner, former chief operations officer in the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit and head of the development’s committee, has insisted that the development had advanced further and faster than any similar subdivision.